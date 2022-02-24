Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2022: FEMY,CLRB,EVH,LNTH

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.6%.

In company news, Femasys (FEMY) declined 4.1% after the medical device company Thursday named Dov Elefant to be its new chief financial officer, succeeding Gary Thompson, effective on Monday, Feb. 28. Elefant most recently was CFO and a vice president at Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB).

Evolent Health (EVH) climbed more than 15% after overnight beating consensus opinion with its Q4 results and projecting better-than-expected Q1 and FY22 net income and revenue. Non-GAAP Q4 net income rose to $0.08 per share from $0.03 per share during the final three months of 2021 while revenue grew 0.7% year-over-year to $248.4 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for Evolent to earn $0.01 per share, ex-items, on $236.5 million in revenue.

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) rose over 33% after the medical imaging and diagnostics company reported Q1 earnings and revenue blowing past year-ago comparisons and analyst estimates and forecasting Q1 and FY22 results also crushing Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.25 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31 on $129.6 million in revenue, topping the three-analyst mean expecting $0.17 per share and $111.8 million, respectively.

