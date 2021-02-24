US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2021: PRAH, ICLR, HZNP, ELAN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.01% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.8% higher.

PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) was gaining over 18% in value after ICON (ICLR) said it agreed to acquire PRA in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12 billion. Separately, PRA reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, up from adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) was climbing past 6% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.28 per diluted share, up from $0.56 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.07.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) was up more than 0.7% even as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of of $0.12 per diluted share, down from $0.23 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.10.

