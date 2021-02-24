US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2021: HALO,PRAH,ICLR,OMI,HZNP

Health care stocks were backing away from their mid-afternoon peak, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was posting a 0.9% gain this afternoon.

In company news, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) still was more than 12% higher in late Wednesday trading, easing only slightly from a 19.5% mid-morning advance to a record high of $56.40 a share, after saying its Q4 revenue more than doubled over year-ago levels, topping analyst estimates, and also guided its FY21 revenue above Street views. The biopharma technology company reported a 125% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $121.7 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $120.7 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) also rose more than 21% to a record high of $155 a share after the contract research organization Wednesday agreed to a $12 billion buyout offer from Irish rival ICON (ICLR). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $80 in cash and 0.4125 of an ICON share for each of their PRA Health Sciences shares, or about 23% above Tuesday's closing price. ICON shares were 8.2% lower Wednesday afternoon.

Owens & Minor (OMI) Wednesday climbed as much as 41% to its highest share price since March 2017 after the medical and surgical products supplier reported better-than-expected Q4 results and projected FY21 earnings also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.14 per share on $2.36 billion in revenue during the final three months of 2020, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.85 per share adjusted profit on $2.16 billion in revenue.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) also was hanging on to a nearly 14% gain after the specialty drugmaker reported adjusted Q4 net income of $1.28 per share, up from $0.56 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.07 per share. Revenue more than doubled, rising to $745.3 million from $363.5 million during the final three months of 2019 and also exceeding the $693.4 million Street view.

