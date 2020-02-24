Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2020: UTHR,GILD,EPZM
Top Health Care Stocks
JNJ -2.17%
PFE -2.69%
ABT -3.40%
MRK -1.04%
AMGN -2.70%
Health care stocks continue to fall Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 3.5% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 3.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 3.2%.
Among health care stocks moving on news:
(+) Cocrystal Pharma's (COCP) more than doubled in price during Monday trading, recently rising almost 171%, after saying it signed a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds to treat norovirus and coronavirus infections.
In other sector news:
(+) Gilead Sciences (GILD) climbed 3.7% after the assistant director-general of the World Health Organization earlier Monday reportedly said the company's remdesivir experimental drug may be the best option in fighting COVID-19. Speaking at a briefing in Beijing, WHO official Bruce Aylward said remdesivir is the "one drug right now that we think may have efficacy" fighting the new coronavirus, according to media reports. A clinical trial has been rushed in China, with the WHO saying that the results could be available within weeks.
(-) Epizyme (EPZM) dropped nearly 13% after the specialty drugmaker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.59 per share, more than doubling its $0.29 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2018 and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- Canada tweaks mortgage stress test in move that could boost housing market
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey