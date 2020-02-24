Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2020: UTHR,GILD,EPZM

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks continue to fall Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 3.5% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 3.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 3.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Cocrystal Pharma's (COCP) more than doubled in price during Monday trading, recently rising almost 171%, after saying it signed a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds to treat norovirus and coronavirus infections.

In other sector news:

(+) Gilead Sciences (GILD) climbed 3.7% after the assistant director-general of the World Health Organization earlier Monday reportedly said the company's remdesivir experimental drug may be the best option in fighting COVID-19. Speaking at a briefing in Beijing, WHO official Bruce Aylward said remdesivir is the "one drug right now that we think may have efficacy" fighting the new coronavirus, according to media reports. A clinical trial has been rushed in China, with the WHO saying that the results could be available within weeks.

(-) Epizyme (EPZM) dropped nearly 13% after the specialty drugmaker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.59 per share, more than doubling its $0.29 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2018 and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share.

