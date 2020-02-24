Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2020: NGM,UTHR,GILD,EPZM
Top Health Care Stocks
JNJ -1.66%
PFE -2.52%
ABT -2.82%
MRK -0.93%
AMGN -1.89%
Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 3.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 2.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.5%.
Among health care stocks moving on news:
(+) NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) climbed nearly 20% after reporting positive results from a phase II study evaluating its aldafermin drug candidate in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and stage 1 or 2 fibrosis, with 38% of the patients treated with aldafermin showing led to clinically meaningful improvements in fibrosis levels and resolving their liver disease compared with a placebo.
In other sector news:
(+) Cocrystal Pharma's (COCP) more than doubled in price during Monday trading, recently rising over 170%, after saying it signed a license agreement with the Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds to treat norovirus and coronavirus infections.
(+) Gilead Sciences (GILD) climbed 4.5% following reports the World Health Organization believes the company's remdesivir experimental drug may be the best option to treat COVID-19. Speaking at a briefing in Beijing, WHO assistant director-general Bruce Aylward said a clinical trial for remdesivir is being rushed in China, explaining it was "one drug right now that we think may have efficacy" fighting the contagion.
(-) Epizyme (EPZM) dropped 13% after the specialty drugmaker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.59 per share, more than doubling its $0.29 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2018 and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share.
