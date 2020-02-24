Health Care Sector Update for 02/24/2020: ENLV, CFRX, UTHR, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -2.79%

PFE: -1.96%

ABT: -2.57%

MRK: -1.85%

AMGN: -1.48%

Health care giants were declining pre-bell Monday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV), which was surging more than 35% after the company announced that it is working on a plan to expand its manufacturing capacity of Allocetra, an experimental therapy for treatment of patients with organ failure associated with sepsis, a syndrome with a similar lethal pathophysiology to that of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

(+) ContraFect (CFRX) was gaining more than 11% in value after the Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation to exebacase, intended for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteremia in adults.

(+) United Therapeutics (UTHR) was up more than 5% after saying its phase 3 clinical study of Tyvaso, a treatment for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease, met its primary and secondary endpoints.

