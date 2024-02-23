Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2024: ARDX, VCYT, MRVI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive recently.

Ardelyx (ARDX) was declining by nearly 8% after it swung to a Q4 loss as revenue declined year over year.

Veracyte (VCYT) was down by nearly 3% after saying its Q4 loss widened to $0.39 per diluted share, compared with a loss of 0.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (MRVI) was rallying by more than 27% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped consensus estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.