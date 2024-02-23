News & Insights

US Markets
ARDX

Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2024: ARDX, VCYT, MRVI, XLV, IBB

February 23, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive recently.

Ardelyx (ARDX) was declining by nearly 8% after it swung to a Q4 loss as revenue declined year over year.

Veracyte (VCYT) was down by nearly 3% after saying its Q4 loss widened to $0.39 per diluted share, compared with a loss of 0.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (MRVI) was rallying by more than 27% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped consensus estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARDX
VCYT
MRVI
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.