Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2023: VBLT,OPCH,MRNA,ORGS

Health care stocks were rebounded moderately Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.3%.

In company news, Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) surged 35%. The company on Thursday agreed to merge with closely held Notable Labs to form a publicly traded company supporting Notable's predictive precision medicines platform with a particular focus on cancer treatments.

Option Care Health (OPCH) rose 10% after the company said Q4 EPS topped estimates by analysts.

Moderna (MRNA) slid 6.3%. The company reported Q4 earnings tumbled as demand for its COVID-19 vaccine waned and costs rose.

Orgenesis (ORGS) plunged 33% after the gene therapies company priced a $3.7 million direct offering of around 1.95 million shares priced at $1.90 each, or 8.2% under Wednesday's closing price.

