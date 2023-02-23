Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2023: ORGS,MRNA,OPCH

Health care stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Orgenesis (ORGS) tumbled 30% after the gene therapies company Thursday priced a $3.7 million direct offering of around 1.95 million shares priced at $1.90 each, or 8.2% under Wednesday's closing price. The investors also received five-year warrants to buy up to 973,684 additional shares exercisable at $1.90 per share.

Moderna (MRNA) slid 8% on Thursday after after themessenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines company reported a drop in its Q4 earnings to $3.61 per share compared with its $11.29 per share profit during the prior-year quarter.

Option Care Health (OPCH) rose 8.6% after the infusion services company said it earned $0.26 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.41 per share during the year-ago period but still exceeding the $0.22-per-share consensus view.

