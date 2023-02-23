US Markets
ORGS

Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2023: ORGS,MRNA,OPCH

February 23, 2023 — 02:19 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Orgenesis (ORGS) tumbled 30% after the gene therapies company Thursday priced a $3.7 million direct offering of around 1.95 million shares priced at $1.90 each, or 8.2% under Wednesday's closing price. The investors also received five-year warrants to buy up to 973,684 additional shares exercisable at $1.90 per share.

Moderna (MRNA) slid 8% on Thursday after after themessenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines company reported a drop in its Q4 earnings to $3.61 per share compared with its $11.29 per share profit during the prior-year quarter.

Option Care Health (OPCH) rose 8.6% after the infusion services company said it earned $0.26 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.41 per share during the year-ago period but still exceeding the $0.22-per-share consensus view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORGS
MRNA
OPCH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.