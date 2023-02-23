Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2023: MRNA, OPCH, USPH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Thursday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down less than 0.1%.

Moderna (MRNA) was slipping 4.7% after it reported Q4 earnings of $3.61 per diluted share, down from $11.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.75.

Option Care Health (OPCH) was climbing by more than 4% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.26 per diluted share, down from $0.41 a year earlier but above the $0.22 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) shares were inactive after the company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings late Wednesday of $0.58 per diluted share, down from $0.72 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.57.

