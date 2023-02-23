US Markets
MRNA

Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2023: MRNA, OPCH, USPH, XLV, IBB

February 23, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady premarket Thursday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down less than 0.1%.

Moderna (MRNA) was slipping 4.7% after it reported Q4 earnings of $3.61 per diluted share, down from $11.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.75.

Option Care Health (OPCH) was climbing by more than 4% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.26 per diluted share, down from $0.41 a year earlier but above the $0.22 consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) shares were inactive after the company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings late Wednesday of $0.58 per diluted share, down from $0.72 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.57.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
OPCH
USPH
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.