Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2022: XLV, IBB, KOD, SNY, GSK, MYNZ

Health care stocks were trading higher during premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) rose 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 0.8%.

Kodiak Sciences (KOD) said a phase 2b/3 trial of its KSI-301 drug candidate in an eye disorder called neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration failed to meet its primary endpoint. The drug failed to show non-inferior visual acuity gains compared with the standard of care. Shares of the company fell more than 75% during the premarket session.

Sanofi (SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) will seek regulatory applications for a COVID-19 vaccine based on positive data from two trials. Sanofi was up 2%, while GlaxoSmithKline added 1.7% pre-bell.

And Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) shares rose more than 12% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review a pre-submission for its colorectal cancer detection test, ColoAlert.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.