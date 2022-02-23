Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2022: PTCT,OPCH,GKOS,OCGN

Health care stocks turned moderately lower this afternoon, giving in to an afternoon selloff throughout the broader US markets. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was falling 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.7%.

In company news, PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) fell 7.6% after the specialty drugmaker overnight saw its Q4 net loss almost double from year-ago levels, rising to $2.03 per share compared with a $1.08 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.69 per share loss on a GAAP basis and a normalized loss of $1.55 per share. Following the Q4 earnings miss, analysts at RBC Capital Markets and Barclays cut their respective price targets for the company's stock.

Ocugen (OCGN) plunged over 24% after the biopharmaceuticals company priced a $53.5 million public offering of nearly 16 million common shares.

To the upside, Glaukos (GKOS) rose 4% after the ophthalmic pharmaceuticals company reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.31 per share compared with a $0.02 loss during the final three months of 2020 but lower than the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.37 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Net sales were little changed from year-ago levels at $73.2 million but exceeded the $67.3 million Street view.

Option Care Health (OPCH) gained 5.9% on Wednesday after reporting Q4 results topping the Capital IQ consensus calls while the infusion therapies company announced plans to acquire Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to close before the end of 2022.

