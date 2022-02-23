Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2022: OPCH,GKOS,OCGN

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Option Care Health (OPCH) gained 9% on Wednesday after reporting Q4 results topping the Capital IQ consensus calls while the infusion therapies company announced plans to acquire Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to close before the end of 2022.

Glaukos (GKOS) rose 6.5% after the ophthalmic pharmaceuticals company reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.31 per share compared with a $0.02 loss during the final three months of 2020 but lower than the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.37 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Net sales were little changed from year-ago levels at $73.2 million but exceeded the $67.3 million Street view.

Ocugen (OCGN) plunged over 22% after the biopharmaceuticals company priced a $53.5 million public offering of nearly 16 million common shares.

