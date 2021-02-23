Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2021: JNJ,CLVS,INO,MDT

Health care stocks were mixed heading into Tuesday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index still was falling 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.1%, more than halving its prior loss.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was fractionally lower ahead of the closing bell, giving back an early 1% gain that followed its director of medical affairs Tuesday's telling a Congressional subcommittee the health care conglomerate can deliver enough of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate over 20 million people by the end of March, pending an expected emergency authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration. An FDA advisory panel is scheduled to review trial data for the vaccine candidate on Friday.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) fell 9.4% despite earlier Tuesday saying it has begun dosing in a phase IB trial of INO-4500 vaccine candidate for Lassa fever. The early-stage study in Ghana is being fully funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which previously released a $56 million grant for vaccine development for Lassa fever and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) slid 9.3% after Tuesday reporting a Q4 net loss of $1.02 per share, improving on its $1.81 per share net loss during the final quarter in 2019 and a year ago but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.76 per share net loss.

Among advancers, Medtronic (MDT) rose 2.2% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.29 per share, down from $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting the medical device giant to earn $1.15 per share during the three months ended Jan. 29, excluding one-time items. Revenue grew 0.8% over year-ago levels to $7.78 billion, also edging past the $7.77 billion Street view.

