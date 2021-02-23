US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2021: EPZM, MRNA, MDT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining in Tuesday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.28% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down 1%.

Epizyme (EPZM) was slipping past 4% as it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.65 per share, compared with a loss of $0.59 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.59.

Moderna (MRNA) is increasing its COVID-19 vaccine supply and said that the US Food and Drug Administration had given it positive feedback on a proposal, which could potentially enable it to complete manufacturing runs more quickly, company president Stephen Hoge said in a US hearing. MRNA shares were more than 2% lower in recent trading.

Medtronic (MDT) was up less than 1%. It reported Tuesday fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.29, down from non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 a year earlier. The result topped the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ for non-GAAP EPS of $1.15.

