Health Care Sector Update for 02/23/2021: CLVS,INO,MDT

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.2%.

In company news, Clovis Oncology (CLVS) slid 9.4% after Tuesday reporting a Q4 net loss of $1.02 per share, improving on its $1.81 per share net loss during the final quarter in 2019 and a year ago but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.76 per share net loss.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) fell almost 11% despite earlier Tuesday saying it has begun dosing in a phase IB trial of INO-4500 vaccine candidate for Lassa fever. The early-stage study in Ghana is being fully funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which previously released a $56 million grant for vaccine development for Lassa fever and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

Among advancers, Medtronic (MDT) rose 2.6% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.29 per share, down from $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting the medical device giant to earn $1.15 per share during the three months ended Jan. 29, excluding one-time items. Revenue grew 0.8% over year-ago levels to $7.78 billion, also edging past the $7.77 billion Street view.

