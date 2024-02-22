Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2024: MRNA, NVAX, ALGN

Health care stocks rose Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.7%.

In corporate news, Moderna (MRNA) shares rose 16%. The company reported a surprise Q4 profit aided by cost-cutting efforts and some deferred revenue, while it reiterated its full-year product sales outlook.

Novavax (NVAX) surged 25% after the company and the Vaccine Alliance said they have reached a settlement that resolved pending arbitration related to a 2021 advance purchase agreement for Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine.

Align Technology (ALGN) said a federal court in California granted summary judgment in favor of the company in two antitrust class action lawsuits. The stock rose 3.5%.

