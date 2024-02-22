News & Insights

MRNA

Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2024: MRNA, LNTH, OPCH, XLV, IBB

February 22, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.4% higher recently.

Moderna (MRNA) reported Q4 earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, down from $3.61 a year earlier but beating the expected loss of $0.98 per share by analysts polled by Capital IQ. Moderna was gaining almost 6% in value pre-bell.

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) was nearly 10% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per diluted share, up from $1.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.44.

Option Care Health (OPCH) was gaining 5% in value after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, up from $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.28.

