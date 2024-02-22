Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2024: MNPR, MRNA, ABBV, NVAX

Health care stocks advanced late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up about 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) added 1.6%.

In corporate news, Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) shares soared 82% after the company reported "promising" preclinical imaging and therapeutic efficacy data for its MNPR-101 radiopharmaceutical program.

Moderna (MRNA) shares jumped 15%. The company reported a surprise Q4 profit aided by cost-cutting efforts and some deferred revenue, while it reiterated its full-year product sales outlook.

AbbVie (ABBV) is planning a $13 billion corporate bond sale to finance acquisitions of ImmunoGen and Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE), Bloomberg reported. AbbVie shares rose 0.8% and Cerevel was up 0.3%.

Novavax (NVAX) surged 23% after the company and the Vaccine Alliance said they have reached a settlement that resolved pending arbitration related to a 2021 advance purchase agreement for Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine.

