CRSP

Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2023: CRSP,CERE,CRL

February 22, 2023 — 02:23 pm EST

Health care stocks were posting modest gains Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was marginally higher.

In company news, CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) rose nearly 10% after the gene-editing company late Tuesday reported a Q4 net loss of $1.41 per share, swinging from a $1.84-per-share loss during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus for a $2.27-per-share loss for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) fell nearly 13% after the early-stage drug maker reported a Q4 net loss of $0.59 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.40 a year earlier. The company also said that its president, Abraham Ceesay, was stepping down on March 9 to become the chief executive officer at a private biotechnology company.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) declined 12% after the clinical research laboratory company said it was suspending shipments of primates from Cambodia amid a US government investigation. The move is expected to weigh on its full-year earnings outlook, with the company projecting fiscal 2023 adjusted net income to range between $9.70 and $10.90 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $11.09 per share.

