Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2023: CRL, ONEM, UTHR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.98 per diluted share, compared with $2.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $2.75. Charles River Laboratories was slipping past 13% recently.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) was up 8.5% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.49 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.51.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) reported Q4 net income of $2.67 per diluted share, up from $2.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $4.50. United Therapeutics was down nearly 8.0% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.