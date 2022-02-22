Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2022: KPTI, FIXX, OCGN

Health care stocks were outperforming most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down about 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, Karyopharm (KPTI) shares declined nearly 29% after the drug maker said chief medical officer Jatin Shah will be stepping down to pursue other professional opportunities but will continue to work with the company in an advisory capacity. Karyopharm is evaluating candidates to succeed Shah, it said.

Homology Medicines (FIXX) slumped more than 31% after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on phase II testing of its HMI-102 gene therapy in adults with phenylketonuria to modify risk mitigation measures after observing elevated liver function in patients with the inherited disorder that increases phenylalanine levels in the blood.

Ocugen (OCGN) rose over 27% after the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for its BBV152 COVID-19 vaccine candidate that uses the same vero cell manufacturing platform that's been used to make polio vaccines for several decades.

