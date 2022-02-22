Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2022: FIXX, ICLR, AZN, HON, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was marginally higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.26% lower recently.

Homology Medicines (FIXX) shares were slipping past 26% after saying it has been notified by the US Food and Drug Administration that its pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 in adults with phenylketonuria, an inherited disorder that increases the levels of phenylalanine in the blood, has been placed on clinical hold.

ICON (ICLR) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per diluted share, up from $2.10 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $2.63. ICON shares were climbing by more than 2% recently.

AstraZeneca (AZN) said it saw positive high-level results from the Enhertu DESTINY-Breast04 Phase 3 trial on metastatic breast cancer versus physician's choice of chemotherapy. Meanwhile, Honeywell (HON) said it is collaborating with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize a respiratory inhaler that uses near zero global warming potential propellants. AstraZeneca shares were recently climbing by more than 3%.

