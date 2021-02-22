Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2021: PAND,EPIX,OTIC,VTRS,AMRS

US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2021

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing slipping 0.2%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up less than 0.1%, recovering a small decline earlier Monday.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.2% in late trade.

In company news, Pandion Therapeutics (PAND) rose 9% after Monday saying its PT001 drug candidate slowed the onset of hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar, in a mouse model of Type 1 diabetes. Pandion is planning to develop PT001 as a potential treatment for autoimmune diseases of the intestines, liver and the pancreas, including Type 1 diabetes.

Amyris (AMRS) climbed 3% after Monday saying its COVID-19 genetic vaccine platform co-developed with the Infectious Disease Research Institute was advancing to phase I testing following preliminary data showing it generated a significant level of antibodies against the coronavirus spike proteins. Amyris said its platform also could address challenges in producing, storing and distributing current and future COVID-19 vaccines.

To the downside, Viatris (VTRS) fell 14% after the specialty drugmaker said it was expecting to reports a surprise FY21 net loss in a range of $100 million to $300 million on between $17.2 billion to $17.8 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.05 million GAAP profit this year on $18.4 million in revenue.

Otonomy (OTIC) dropped as much as 53% on Monday after saying its Otividex drug candidate failed to meet the primary endpoint of reducing the number of days patients with Meniere's disease experienced vertigo compared with patients who received a placebo during phase III testing.

