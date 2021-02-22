Health Care Sector Update for 02/22/2021: OTIC,VRTS,AMRS

Health care stocks were declining this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.0%.

In company news, Otonomy (OTIC) dropped as much as 53% on Monday after saying its Otividex drug candidate failed to meet the primary endpoint of reducing the number of days patients with Meniere's disease experienced vertigo compared with patients who received a placebo during phase III testing.

Viatris (VTRS) fell nearly 14% after the specialty drugmaker said it was expecting to reports a surprise FY21 net loss in a range of $100 million to $300 million on between $17.2 billion to $17.8 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.05 million GAAP profit this year on $18.4 million in revenue.

To the upside, Amyris (AMRS) climbed over 13% after Monday saying its COVID-19 genetic vaccine platform co-developed with the Infectious Disease Research Institute was advancing to phase I testing following preliminary data showing it generated a significant level of antibodies against the coronavirus spike proteins. Amyris said its platform also could also also address challenges in manufacturing, storage and distribution of current and future COVID-19 vaccines as well as evolving forms of the virus.

