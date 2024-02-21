News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 02/21/2024: RGEN, IONS, BLCO, XLV, IBB

February 21, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.7% and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Repligen (RGEN) was more than 6% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $0.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) was up more than 3% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, narrowing from a per-share loss of $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.86 per share.

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) was advancing more than 5% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share, up from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
