Health Care Sector Update for 02/21/2024: RGEN, IONS, BLCO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Wednesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.7% and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Repligen (RGEN) was more than 6% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, down from $0.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) was up more than 3% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, narrowing from a per-share loss of $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.86 per share.

Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) was advancing more than 5% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share, up from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.17.

