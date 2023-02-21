US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/21/2023: CVRX, MDT, CMMB

February 21, 2023 — 01:53 pm EST

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.0% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 2.4%.

In company news, CVRx (CVRX) tumbled nearly 58%. The company said preliminary topline data in a post-market trial of its extravascular implantable neuromodulation device Barostim missed the primary endpoint.

Medtronic (MDT) was 1% higher, overcoming a fractional decline earlier after reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.30 per share, down from $1.37 per share during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Jan. 27 by $0.03 per share. Its Q3 net sales exceeded Wall Street expectations and the medical device conglomerate also raised the lower end of its fiscal 2023 earnings range above the $5.27-per-share analyst mean.

Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) gained almost 31% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the company to begin enrolling patients with systemic sclerosis for phase 2 testing of its CM-101 drug candidate. Top-line results from the mid-stage trial are expected during the second half of 2024.

