US Markets
BCRX

Health Care Sector Update for 02/21/2023: BCRX, OLK, MDT, XLV, IBB

February 21, 2023 — 09:11 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.50% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive recently.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) was shedding nearly 13% in value as it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.38 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting an adjusted loss of $0.19 per share.

Olink Holding (OLK) was 5% higher after it reported a Q4 net income of $0.05 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $0.07 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected break-even earnings per share.

Medtronic (MDT) was 0.40% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per diluted share, down from $1.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCRX
OLK
MDT
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.