Health Care Sector Update for 02/21/2023: BCRX, OLK, MDT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.50% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive recently.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) was shedding nearly 13% in value as it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.38 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting an adjusted loss of $0.19 per share.

Olink Holding (OLK) was 5% higher after it reported a Q4 net income of $0.05 per diluted share, swinging from a per-share loss of $0.07 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected break-even earnings per share.

Medtronic (MDT) was 0.40% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per diluted share, down from $1.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.27.

