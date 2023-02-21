Health Care Sector Update for 02/21/2023: ALRN,CVRX,MDT,CMMB

Health care stocks narrowly pared a portion of earlier declines with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 1.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 2.8%.

In company news, Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) slumped 39% after touching a record low. The company halted a breast cancer trial and drug development, cuts its workforce and plans to examine strategic options.

CVRx (CVRX) plunged 59% after preliminary topline results from a post-market trial of its Barostim implantable neuromodulation device missed the primary endpoint.

Medtronic (MDT) rose 0.9%. The company reported non-GAAP fiscal Q3 net income and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) gained 17% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the company to begin enrolling patients with systemic sclerosis for phase 2 testing of its CM-101 drug candidate. Top-line results from the mid-stage trial are expected during the second half of 2024.

