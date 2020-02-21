Health Care Sector Update for 02/21/2020: GLPG,EHTH,SEM,EYPT

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks still were narrowly lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining just 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Galapagos NV (GLPG) Friday recently rode a 5.2% increase on Friday to a best-ever $273.80 a share after the Belgium biopharmaceuticals company generated a FY19 profit and enjoyed a 182% year-over-year increase in revenue. The company earned EUR2.49 per share during the 12 months ended Dec. 31, reversing a EUR0.56 per share net loss during the prior-year period while revenue and other grew to EUR895.9 million last year from $317.8 million in 2018. The company also said it was expecting regulators in the US, European Union and Japan later this year will authorize sales of its filgotinib drug candidate to treat rheumatoid arthritis, becoming its commercial product.

In other sector news:

(+) eHealth (EHTH) raced to a new record high earlier Friday, climbing nearly 18% to $152.19 a share before reeling in most of those gains, after the health exchange website operator reported Q4 financial results that exceeded Wall Street estimates. The company also projected 2020 net income and revenue topping forecasts.

(+) Select Medical (SEM) touched a best-ever $28.61 a share on Friday after the hospital and rehab clinics company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.31 per share, up from $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue grew 8.7% over year-ago levels to $1.37 billion, also exceeding the $1.34 billion analyst mean.

(-) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) shares tumbled almost 27% after the ophthalmic drugmaker Friday priced a $21.8 million public offering of 15 million common shares at $1.45 each, or 26% under Thursday's closing price. It expects to use the net proceeds commercialize its Dexycu intraocular suspension and its Yutiq intravitreal implant as well as other general corporate purposes.

