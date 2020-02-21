Health Care Sector Update for 02/21/2020: EYPT, AGRX, HMSY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.09%

PFE: -0.14%

ABT: -0.34%

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care heavyweights were mixed in pre-market trading Friday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), which was plunging more than 27% after announcing plans to sell shares in an underwritten public offering through Guggenheim Securities. It plans to offer additional shares to cover over-allotments.

(-) Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) was down more than 14% as it posted a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share, narrower than the $0.11 loss per share in the prior-year period but wider than $0.08 loss expected in a Capital IQ survey of analysts. The company also Friday priced an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of common stock at $3.00 per share for gross proceeds of about $45 million.

(-) HMS Holdings (HMSY) was almost 5% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.27 that fell from $0.48 a year ago and missed the $0.31 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

