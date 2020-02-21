Health Care Sector Update for 02/21/2020: EHTH,SEM,EYPT

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.64%

PFE -0.63%

ABT -1.03%

MRK -0.37%

AMGN +0.18%

Health care stocks were narrowly lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining just 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) eHealth (EHTH) raced to a new record high earlier Friday, climbing nearly 18% to $152.19 a share before reeling in gains, after the health exchange website operator reported Q4 financial results that exceeded Wall Street estimates. The company also projected 2020 net income and revenue topping forecasts.

In other sector news:

(+) Select Medical (SEM) touched a best-ever $28.60 a share on Friday after the hospital and rehab clinics company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.31 per share, up from $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue grew 8.7% over year-ago levels to $1.37 billion, also exceeding the $1.34 billion analyst mean.

(-) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) shares tumbled more than 28% after the ophthalmic drugmaker Friday priced a $21.8 million public offering of 15 million common shares at $1.45 each, or 26% under Thursday's closing price. It expects to use the net proceeds commercialize its Dexycu intraocular suspension and its Yutiq intravitreal implant as well as other general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.