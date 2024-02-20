Health Care Sector Update for 02/20/2024: AZN, ARGX, MDT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently declining by 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up by 0.3%.

AstraZeneca's (AZN) shares were nearly 3% higher after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the Biologics License Application for datopotamab deruxtecan as a treatment for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer, who have received prior systemic therapy.

Argenx's (ARGX) shares were up more than 3% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review the company's supplemental Biologics License Application for Vyvgart Hytrulo, which is intended for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, a type of autoimmune disease.

Medtronic (MDT) reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.30 per diluted share, the same as the previous year, while revenue was $8.09 billion, up from $7.73 billion a year earlier. Medtronic's shares were gaining nearly 3% in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.