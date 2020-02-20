Health Care Sector Update for 02/20/2020: TOCA, FMS, TEVA, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.10%

PFE: -0.52%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: +0.02%

Health care giants were mixed pre-market Thursday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Tocagen (TOCA), which was surging 70% after saying it entered into an agreement to merge with privately held Forte Biosciences in an all-stock transaction.

(+) Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) was up more than 1% after it reported Q4 2019 adjusted earnings per share of EUR1.36 ($1.47), up from EUR1.29 in Q4 2018.

(-) Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) was declining more than 2% after saying its two clinical trials evaluating deutetrabenazine as treatment for pediatric patients with moderate to severe Tourette syndrome failed to meet the primary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.