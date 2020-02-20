Health Care Sector Update for 02/20/2020: PGNX,LNTH,BBI,TOCA,PTCT

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.28%

PFE -0.92%

ABT -1.04%

MRK +0.43%

AMGN -0.81%

Health care stocks made up a portion of their mid-day slide, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.7% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) was up 13.5% after Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) increased the amount of stock investors will receive in Lantheus' acquisition of the oncology therapies company by 23.9%, boosting the value of the deal to nearly $443 million. Under the terms of the revised stock swap, Lantheus will now issue a fixed 0.31 of a share for each Progenics share, up from its prior offer of 0.2502 of a share.

In other sector news:

(+) Brickell Biotech (BBI) rallied Thursday, climbing 68% after the biopharmaceuticals firm published positive data from phase IIb testing of its sofpironium bromide product candidate in patients with axillary hyperhidrosis, or excessive underarm sweating. According to the company, sofpironium bromide showed a statistically significant reduction in sweating severity and also was well tolerated, indicating Brickell should move ahead to a phase III trial.

(+) Tocagen (TOCA) was 85% higher on Thursday after the genetic therapy company agreed to an all-stock merger with with privately held Forte Biosciences. Under terms of the proposed deal, Tocagen shareholders will own about 25.5% of the combined companies, which will become Forte Biosciences and trade under the FBRX ticker symbol. In a related move, an investor group led by Alger, BVF Partners and OrbiMed will invest $14 million in the merged company.

(-) PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) fell almost 4% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered its investment recommendation for the specialty drugmaker to neutral from buy previously and cut its price target for the company's stock by $16 to $55 a share. RBC Capital Markets Thursday also trimmed its price target for PTC Therapeutics by $3 to $60 a share.

