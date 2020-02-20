Health Care Sector Update for 02/20/2020: BBI,TOCA,PTCT

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.51%

PFE -1.09%

ABT -1.13%

MRK +0.11%

AMGN -1.53%

Health care stocks were losing ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down 1.0% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling over 1.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Brickell Biotech (BBI) rallied Thursday, climbing almost 75% after the biopharmaceuticals firm published positive data from phase IIb testing of its sofpironium bromide product candidate in patients with axillary hyperhidrosis, or excessive underarm sweating. According to the company, sofpironium bromide showed a statistically significant reduction in sweating severity and also was well tolerated, indicating Brickell should move ahead to a phase III trial.

In other sector news:

(+) Tocagen (TOCA) was 36% higher on Thursday after the genetic therapy company agreed to an all-stock merger with with privately held Forte Biosciences. Under terms of the proposed deal, Tocagen shareholders will own about 25.5% of the combined companies, which will become Forte Biosciences and trade under the FBRX ticker symbol. In a related move, an investor group led by Alger, BVF Partners and OrbiMed will invest $14 million in the merged company.

(-) PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) fell almost 5% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered its investment recommendation for the specialty drugmaker to neutral from buy previously and cut its price target for the company's stock by $16 to $55 a share. RBC Capital Markets also trimmed its price target for PTC Therapeutics by $3 to $60 a share.

