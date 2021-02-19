US Markets
VCNX

Health Care Sector Update for 02/19/2021: VCNX,QDEL,EBS,NVAX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks added to the midday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Vaccinex (VCNX) rallied Friday, at one point climbing 233% to its best share price since September 2018 at $9.56, after the biotechnology company announced multi-project deals with two "prominent" but unnamed pharmaceutical companies to further develop its ActivMAb antibody and viral discovery platform for complex antigens, including G Protein-coupled receptors and ion channels. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Novavax (NVAX) rose 4.6% after saying it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gavi health care alliance to supply 1.1 billion doses of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine candidate for COVID-19 into as many as 190 countries, with a particular focus on providing vaccines into lower-income economies. The Novavax vaccine candidate currently is in separate late-stage trials in the US, Mexico, and the UK.

On the losing side, Quidel (QDEL) dropped 13% after the diagnostics testing company late Thursday said revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31 more than tripled over year-ago levels, rising to $809.2 million compared with $152.2 million during the year-ago quarter but still narrowly missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $810.55 million.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) fell over 12% after a Charden downgrade of the specialty drugmaker to neutral with a $112 price target compared with its previous buy stock rating, upstaging the company late Thursday reporting Q4 financial results beating Wall Street expectations and reiterating an in-line forecast for FY21 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VCNX QDEL EBS NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires