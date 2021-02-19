Health Care Sector Update for 02/19/2021: QDEL,EBS,NVAX

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.0%.

In company news, Quidel (QDEL) dropped almost 11% after the diagnostics testing company late Thursday said revenue during its Q4 ended Dec. 31 more than tripled over year-ago levels, rising to $809.2 million compared with $152.2 million during the year-ago quarter but still narrowly missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $810.55 million.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) fell 8.3% after a Charden downgrade of the specialty drugmaker to neutral with a $112 price target compared with its previous buy stock rating, upstaging the company late Thursday reporting Q4 financial results beating Wall Street expectations and reiterating an in-line forecast for FY21 revenue.

On the winning side, Novavax (NVAX) rose 7.1% after saying it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gavi health care alliance to supply 1.1 billion doses of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine candidate for COVID-19 into as many as 190 countries, with a particular focus on providing vaccines into lower-income economies. The Novavax vaccine candidate currently is in separate late-stage trials in the US, Mexico, and the UK.

