Health Care Sector Update for 02/19/2021: NVAX, AMN, CLPT, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were trading flat to higher before markets open on Friday. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) were unchanged, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.7% higher.

Novavax (NVAX) was up more than 7% after signing a memorandum of understanding with vaccine alliance Gavi for the supply of 1.1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the COVAX facility, which works to ensure equitable supply of the vaccines to all countries.

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) added more than 9% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1 per share, compared with $0.85 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.89.

Meanwhile, ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) retreated more than 2% after pricing an underwritten public offering of 1.85 million common shares at $23.50 per share.

