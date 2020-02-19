Health Care Sector Update for 02/19/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, MREO, AMED, CTSO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ: +0.14%

PFE: +0.10%

ABT: +0.14%

MRK: +0.45%

AMGN: flat

Most leading stocks in the health care sector were trading higher during the pre-market hours on Wednesday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Cytosorbents (CTSO), which gained nearly 14% after announcing that it has signed a deal with pharmaceutical company China Medical System to bring CytoSorb to mainland China to treat critically ill patients infected by the novel coronavirus.

(-) Amedisys (AMED), which slipped almost 9% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.94 from $0.91 a year earlier, just ahead of analysts' estimates of $0.93 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew to $500.68 million from $434.38 million a year ago, lagging the $511.58 million estimate.

(+) Mereo BioPharma (MREO), which gained almost 5% after announcing that a US-based institutional health care investor agreed to invest $3 million to purchase 12.3 million of the company's common shares.

