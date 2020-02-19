Health Care Sector Update for 02/19/2020: HQY,CTSO,BLUE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.20%

PFE +0.18%

ABT +0.90%

MRK -0.65%

AMGN +0.58%

Health care stocks were rising Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% in recent trading while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) HealthEquity (HQY) rose 8.9% after the health care savings and spending platform company issued preliminary financial results for its FY20 ended Jan. 31 exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it is expecting to earn between $1.71 to $1.73 per share and revenue in a range of $530 million to $532 million compared with the Capital IQ looking for a non-

GAAP profit of $1.51 per share on $524.5 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Cytosorbents (CTSO) climbed almost 15% after the immunotherapy company announced a deal with pharmaceutical company China Medical System to bring its CytoSorb blood-purification technology to mainland China to treat critically ill patients infected by COVID-19. The companies are planning to partner to earn regulatory clearance through the fast-track review process established by Chinese authorities in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

(-) Bluebird bio (BLUE) fell 10% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $4.04 per share, expanding on $2.72 per share loss during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $3.79 per share net loss. The genetic therapies company late Tuesday also filed an automatic shelf registration statement for the potential sale from time to time of common and preferred stock, warrants to buy additional shares or debt securities.

