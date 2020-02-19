Health Care Sector Update for 02/19/2020: CLRB,HQY,CTSO,BLUE

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.9% ahead of Wednesday's closing bell.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) dropped over 11% on Wednesday despite reporting positive data from recent clinical trials of its CLR 131 drug candidate, including a 42% overall response rate in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma across all three dose levels while patients with multiple myeloma experienced a 34.5% overall response during a phase II study. The company said it is expecting the product profile for CLR 131 should continue to improve with the administration of a second cycle of treatments.

In other sector news:

(+) Cytosorbents (CTSO) climbed almost 6% after the immunotherapy company announced a deal with pharmaceutical company China Medical System to bring its CytoSorb blood-purification technology to mainland China to treat critically ill patients infected by COVID-19. The companies are planning to partner to earn regulatory clearance through the fast-track review process established by Chinese authorities in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

(+) HealthEquity (HQY) rose 10% after the health care savings and spending platform company issued preliminary financial results for its FY20 ended Jan. 31 exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it is expecting to earn between $1.71 to $1.73 per share and revenue in a range of $530 million to $532 million compared with the Capital IQ looking for a non-

(-) Bluebird bio (BLUE) fell 8.5% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $4.04 per share, expanding on $2.72 per share loss during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $3.79 per share net loss. The genetic therapies company late Tuesday also filed an automatic shelf registration statement for the potential sale from time to time of common and preferred stock, warrants to buy additional shares or debt securities.

