Health Care Sector Update for 02/18/2022: SWAV, AORT, BMRN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was 0.12% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

ShockWave Medical (SWAV) shares were advancing nearly 10% after it reported late Thursday Q4 earnings of $0.34, reversing a loss of $0.46 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.08.

Artivion (AORT) shares were down more than 8% premarket after saying late Thursday it broke even in Q4 on an adjusted diluted earnings per share basis, compared with earnings of $0.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.04 per share.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) shares were almost 2% lower after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has requested additional information to resolve the clinical hold of an initial-stage trial of BMN 307, a prospective treatment for adults with a rare inherited disorder called phenylketonuria.

