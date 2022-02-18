US Markets
INSM

Health Care Sector Update for 02/18/2022: INSM,BMRN,AMN,SWAV

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Insmed (INSM) was falling 2.4% after the biopharmaceuticals company Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.95 per share, improving on its $1.00 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.90 loss.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) slid 5.9% after late Thursday saying the US Food and Drug Administration has requested additional information to resolve the clinical hold of an initial-stage trial of BMN 307, a prospective treatment for adults with a rare inherited disorder called phenylketonuria.

Among advancers, ShockWave Medical (SWAV) rose 3.6% after the medical device company swung to a $0.34 per share Q4 profit, ahead of the $0.08 per share analyst mean, while revenue grew 270% year-over-year to $84.1 million, beating the $75.4 million Street view. It also sees above-consensus FY22 revenue growth.

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) climbed almost 12% after the health care staffing company reported gains in Q4 earnings and revenue over 2020 levels and projected above-consensus revenue for the current quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INSM BMRN AMN SWAV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular