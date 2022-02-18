Health Care Sector Update for 02/18/2022: BMRN,AMN,SWAV

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) slid 5.6% after late Thursday saying the US Food and Drug Administration has requested additional information to resolve the clinical hold of an initial-stage trial of BMN 307, a prospective treatment for adults with a rare inherited disorder called phenylketonuria.

ShockWave Medical (SWAV) rose 4.3% after the medical device company swung to a $0.34 per share Q4 profit, ahead of the $0.08 per share analyst mean, while revenue grew 270% year-over-year to $84.1 million, beating the $75.4 million Street view. It also sees above-consensus FY22 revenue growth.

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) climbed almost 11% after the health care staffing company reported gains in Q4 earnings and revenue over 2020 levels and projected above-consensus revenue for the current quarter.

