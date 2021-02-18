Health Care Sector Update for 02/18/2021: WST, EPIX, SYNH, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were trading flat to lower before markets open on Thursday. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) were both unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) retreated 0.6%.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) added more than 3% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share, up from $0.82 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $1.13.

Essa Pharma (EPIX) was also up more than 3% after pricing a public offering of 4.8 million common shares at $27 per share for gross proceeds of $130.4 million, an increase from the $100 million originally planned.

Meanwhile, Syneos Health (SYNH) lost 2% before markets open on Thursday. The company posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $1.03 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.10.

