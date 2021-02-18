US Markets
VCYT

Health Care Sector Update for 02/18/2021: VCYT,AVNS,HOTH,ITGR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks declined Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Veracyte (VCYT) dropped 6.4% after reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.14 per share, improving on a $0.15 per share loss during the final three months of 2019 but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.12 per share loss by the genomic diagnostics company during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) slid almost 12% after the specialty drugmaker Thursday said licensing partner Isoprene Pharmaceuticals will examine whether its HT-003 active pharmaceutical ingredient can be used to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis after it showed anti-inflammatory properties by targeting the retinoic acid metabolism pathway. Hoth already is testing HT-003 as a potential treatment for acne and psoriasis.

Avanos Medical (AVNS) fell nearly 14% after the medical technology company Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.28 per share, down from $0.34 per share during the final quarter of 2019 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.22 per share adjusted profit. Revenue slipped 2.5% compared with year-ago levels, dropping to $185 million and also topping the $184.2 million analyst mean.

Among winners, Integer Holdings (ITGR) climbed 8.3% after the medical device company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.71 per share, down from $1.25 per share during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.61 per share adjusted profit. Revenue declined 17.3% year-over-year to $269 million, also exceeding the $267.8 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VCYT AVNS HOTH ITGR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires