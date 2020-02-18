Health Care Sector Update for 02/18/2020: SENS,MRTX,VIE,MDT

US Markets
Health care stocks were narrowly lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising less than 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Senseonics Holdings (SENS) was posting a 22% gain late Tuesday after saying Cigna (CI) began insurance coverage of its Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system on Saturday, Feb. 15. The move follows several other health insurance providers - including CVS Health's (CVS) Aetna unit, Humana (HUM), and HCSC Blue Cross Shield - also starting coverage of the long-term, implantable CGM system for diabetes patients.

In other sector news:

(+) Viela Bio (VIE) climbed more than 17% after HC Wainwright Tuesday began coverage of the monoclonal antibodies company with a buy rating and $60 price target.

(+) Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) rose 4.8% after the company presented over the weekend encouraging initial data from phase I/II testing of its sitravatinib drug candidate in combination with nivolumab chemotherapy. It said 92% of the patients with advanced clear cell renal cancer achieving a clinical benefit while 39% of the patients demonstrated a confirmed partial response. Median overall survival has not yet been reached through the data cut-off date.

(-) Medtronic (MDT) fell 3.8% after the medical device conglomerate Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected Q3 revenue and warned its fiscal Q4 financial results likely will be negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in China. Q3 revenue rose to $7.72 billion from $7.55 billion in the year-ago period but still missed the $7.8 billion CapIQ mean.

