Health Care Sector Update for 02/18/2020: MRTX,VIE,MDT

Health care stocks were falling in Tuesday trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.2% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 0.3% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) rose 3.8% after the company presented over the weekend encouraging initial data from phase I/II testing of its sitravatinib drug candidate in combination with nivolumab chemotherapy. It said 92% of the patients with advanced clear cell renal cancer achieving a clinical benefit while 39% of the patients demonstrated a confirmed partial response. Median overall survival has not yet been reached through the data cut-off date.

In other sector news:

(+) Viela Bio (VIE) climbed 18% after HC Wainwright Tuesday began coverage of the monoclonal antibodies company with a buy rating and $60 price target.

(-) Medtronic (MDT) fell 3.7% after the medical device conglomerate Tuesday reported weaker-than-expected Q3 revenue and warned its fiscal Q4 financial results likely will be negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in China. Q3 revenue rose to $7.72 billion from $7.55 billion in the year-ago period but still missed the $7.8 billion CapIQ mean.

