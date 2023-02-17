Health Care Sector Update for 02/17/2023: VNRX

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) also advancing 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.3%.

In company news, VolitionRX (VNRX) was down almost 7% after it priced a public offering of 4.3 million shares at $1.75 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $7.5 million.

IVERIC bio (ISEE) shares rose over 20%, a day after it said the US Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for the new drug application of avacincaptad pegol for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Stryker (SYK) was down 0.5% after it said that the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared its Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software, an image-based planning and intraoperative guidance system built to support cranial surgeries.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) was down 0.8% after it filed a mixed shelf registration statement to raise $300 million from the sale of any combination of the company's securities.

